Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Tremor International Stock Up 2.3 %

TRMR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.91. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile



Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

