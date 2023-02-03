Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.
Tremor International Stock Up 2.3 %
TRMR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.91. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
