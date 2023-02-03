Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

