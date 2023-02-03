Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 140 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.1 %

About IQVIA

IQV stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

