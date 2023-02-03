Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,110 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

