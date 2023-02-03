Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,334,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $251.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

