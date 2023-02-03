Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,383 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after buying an additional 93,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Shares of CARR opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

