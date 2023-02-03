Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Workday by 6,370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,020,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -154.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

