Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 16,940 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 51.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.97 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.