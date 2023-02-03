Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 46.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Up 6.1 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $251.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.