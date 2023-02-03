Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,778 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.