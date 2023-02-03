Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells $34,539.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,338. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

