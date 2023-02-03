Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $94.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transcat traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 22720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after buying an additional 203,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 155,050 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

