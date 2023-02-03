Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

