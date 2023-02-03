Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.92. Approximately 108,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 103,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TF shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.96 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a current ratio of 147.46 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.83.

Timbercreek Financial Increases Dividend

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.14 million. Research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 132.69%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

