Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.92. Approximately 108,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 103,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TF shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.96 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a current ratio of 147.46 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.83.
Timbercreek Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 132.69%.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
See Also
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.