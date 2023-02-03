Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $485.71 million and approximately $117.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,990,689.464257 in circulation.

