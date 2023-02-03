Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

