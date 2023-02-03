Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.53.
In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
