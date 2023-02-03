Thor Gjerdrum Sells 4,082 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Thor Gjerdrum sold 13 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $455.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 125,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,282. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $887.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

