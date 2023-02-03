Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $355.05 million and $137.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,017,936,065 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.