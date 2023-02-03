Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $653.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $589.14. 1,375,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

