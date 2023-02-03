Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $589.23. 204,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,702. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

