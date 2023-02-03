Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.06. The company had a trading volume of 453,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.77. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

