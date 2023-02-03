Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $592.01. The stock had a trading volume of 315,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $114,352,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

