The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.71 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.7 %
TRIG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 131.80 ($1.63). 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,177. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($37,495.37).
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
