The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,967,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

