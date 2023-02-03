The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,954 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 1,474,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,940. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

