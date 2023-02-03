The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

