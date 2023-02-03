The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

HSY stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.94.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

