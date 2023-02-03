The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.
Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
Hershey Price Performance
HSY stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.94.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
