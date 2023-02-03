The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 1,082,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

