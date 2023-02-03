The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Cap of $864.36 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. The Graph has a total market cap of $864.36 million and approximately $63.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,575,878,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,779,035,397 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

