The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Commerzbank Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €10.07 ($10.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.88. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.34).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

