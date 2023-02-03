The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60 to $4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.74 EPS.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

