The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

Clorox Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

