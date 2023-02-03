The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

