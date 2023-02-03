The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.88. 577,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

