Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.37 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $35.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,088,769 coins and its circulating supply is 925,671,122 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

