Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 6,175 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

