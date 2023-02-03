Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 436 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,113,000 after acquiring an additional 166,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

