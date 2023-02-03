Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NDAQ stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

