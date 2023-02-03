Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $1.12 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,054,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.51. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.