Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $596,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

