Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.