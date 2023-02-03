Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.