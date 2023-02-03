Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.