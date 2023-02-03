Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 26.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.81.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.5 %

PAYC opened at $343.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.62. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.