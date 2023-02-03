Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:PKG opened at $144.51 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

