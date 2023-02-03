Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $92.68 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,912.85 or 0.08160697 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $92.68 million and $1.43 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

