Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 50.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Tennant

Tennant Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNC opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.