Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 1.1%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.74). 108,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 512,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.68).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £677.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2,906.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.14.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

