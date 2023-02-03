TC Energy (TRP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$63.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.50.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00.

1/27/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

1/18/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

1/9/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

1/6/2023 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TC Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

