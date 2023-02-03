TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.29.

TRP opened at C$55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$52.12 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.55.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

